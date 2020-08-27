DeGrom gave up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out 14 in seven innings in a no-decision versus the Marlins on Wednesday.

DeGrom put the Mets in a good position to win, but reliever Justin Wilson allowed three runs to tie the game. That forced deGrom to settle for his fourth no-decision in six starts. The right-hander has a stellar 1.80 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with a 49:7 K:BB across 35 innings this year. He currently lines up to face the Orioles on Tuesday, but it's possible deGrom works on short rest to start one of Sunday's games in a doubleheader versus the Yankees.