DeGrom (4-2) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over seven innings Monday, striking out 14 and taking the loss to the Rays.

As usual, deGrom was dominant Monday but the Mets didn't provide much help at the dish. The 32-year-old tied his season best with 14 strikeouts while allowing just a pair of runs, one on a sacrifice fly and another from a solo shot by Nate Lowe. He's making a strong push towards his third straight NL Cy Young, sporting a 2.14 ERA and 94:16 K:BB. DeGrom will look to squeeze in one more start before the season ends in Washington this weekend.