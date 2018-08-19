Mets' Jacob deGrom: Fans nine in complete game vs. Phillies

DeGrom (8-7) allowed one run (zero earned) on seven hits while striking out nine over nine innings as he secured the victory Saturday against Philadelphia.

DeGrom turned in a dominant outing, as the Phillies managed to plate just one unearned run in the seventh inning. He was extremely efficient in his third complete game of his career, tossing 78 of 108 total pitches for strikes. The 30-year-old ace has notched three straight victories, and he'll head into his next outing with a stellar 1.71 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with a 204:36 K:BB through 168 innings.