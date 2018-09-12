Mets' Jacob deGrom: Fans nine in tough-luck loss
DeGrom (8-9) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks across seven innings Tuesday to take the loss versus the Marlins. He struck out nine.
De Grom didn't allow a hit outside of the fourth inning, but he unfortunately allowed three in a row that inning, culminating in a two-run double by Lewis Brinson. He threw 71 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced eight groundball outs, but he once again received next to no offensive support and bafflingly has a losing record, despite being a frontrunner for the National League Cy Young award. De Grom continues to pitch at the highest level in virtually every turn through the rotation and will take a 1.71 ERA to go along with a 0.95 WHIP into this weekend's scheduled start against the Red Sox.
