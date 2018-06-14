Mets' Jacob deGrom: Fans seven in tough loss Wednesday
DeGrom (4-2) took the loss against the Braves on Wednesday, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out seven across seven innings.
DeGrom was perfect through three innings before running into some slight trouble in the fourth, allowing a trio of hits that resulted in the Braves taking a 1-0 lead. He quickly righted the ship and fired three scoreless innings before exiting, but it wouldn't be enough as the Mets once again failed to provide the right-hander with any run support. DeGrom remains stuck at four wins -- his last win came May 18 against the Diamondbacks -- despite his pristine 1.55 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 113:23 K:BB through 14 starts (87.1 innings) this season. Up next for the soon-to-be 30-year-old is a road start against the Rockies at hitter-friendly Coors Field.
More News
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Strikes out eight in loss Friday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Another brilliant start wasted Saturday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Turns in quality start•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Gem gets wasted Wednesday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Strikes out 13 in win Friday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Start bumped up to Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.