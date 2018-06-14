Mets' Jacob deGrom: Fans seven in tough loss Wednesday

DeGrom (4-2) took the loss against the Braves on Wednesday, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out seven across seven innings.

DeGrom was perfect through three innings before running into some slight trouble in the fourth, allowing a trio of hits that resulted in the Braves taking a 1-0 lead. He quickly righted the ship and fired three scoreless innings before exiting, but it wouldn't be enough as the Mets once again failed to provide the right-hander with any run support. DeGrom remains stuck at four wins -- his last win came May 18 against the Diamondbacks -- despite his pristine 1.55 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 113:23 K:BB through 14 starts (87.1 innings) this season. Up next for the soon-to-be 30-year-old is a road start against the Rockies at hitter-friendly Coors Field.