DeGrom (shoulder) tossed 36 pitches over three innings in Friday's rehab start with Single-A St. Lucie, striking out six batters, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander topped out at 101 mph with his fastball as he thoroughly overmatched Florida State League batters. "It felt really good, was just happy to get out there and get three complete innings," deGrom said afterward. The upcoming minor-league All-Star breaks complicate the timetable for his return to the Mets' rotation, but deGrom appears to be on track to rejoin the club before July is over.