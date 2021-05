DeGrom (lat) felt "really good" after a bullpen session Friday, per manager Luis Rojas, though he's yet to be officially confirmed as the starter for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

DeGrom was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Cardinals due to right lat inflammation, though he's avoided a trip to the injured list. It looks as if he's taken the steps necessary to start Sunday, but the Mets have yet to announce their plans.