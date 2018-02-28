Mets' Jacob deGrom: Feels good after modified bullpen
DeGrom (back) felt good and had no issues during a modified bullpen session Wednesday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports. He still believes he will be ready for Opening Day.
This was essentially long toss from the rubber, with the righty throwing 15-to-20 pitches. DeGrom says the next step will be a full bullpen session. His optimism for the start of the regular season is due to the fact he feels he only needs to build his pitch count up to 70-75 pitches during spring training, and he feels he still has time to do that. It's worth discounting deGrom ever so slightly in drafts, but this doesn't seem like something that will have a major impact on his early-season availability.
