DeGrom (side) felt good following a bullpen session Tuesday, but the Mets wouldn't commit to activating him off the injured list when first eligible Friday against the Marlins, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

DeGrom has missed two of his last three turns in the rotation, though the Mets remain confident his side issue isn't a major problem, something an MRI confirmed last week. It's possible he's activated for Friday's start, but manager Luis Rojas mentioned other options such as another bullpen session or a rehab game. The team will likely provide an update Wednesday once it's clear how deGrom's side responded to Tuesday's session.