Mets' Jacob deGrom: Fires seven strong innings
DeGrom (3-4) earned the win against the Marlins on Saturday by allowing only one run on five hits over seven innings. He fanned eight and walked one.
DeGrom was in top form again Saturday as he pounded the zone with 78 strikes in 106 pitches, throwing first-pitch strikes to 20-of-27 batters. The Mets were finally able to provide some run support, though deGrom still pitched in an RBI single of his own. The 30-year-old has delivered seven frames in each of his last three outings while allowing only three runs on 11 hits with a 21:4 K:BB. DeGrom now has a 3.26 ERA and 1.11 WHIP, and lines up to face either the Nationals or Marlins late next week.
