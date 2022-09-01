DeGrom (4-1) earned the win over the Dodgers on Wednesday, pitching seven innings and allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine batters.

DeGrom faced a challenge against MLB's highest-scoring team, but he came out on top while completing seven frames for the first time this season. The right-hander didn't give up his first hit until the fifth inning, and the only run against him came on a Mookie Betts homer in the sixth. DeGrom struck out exactly nine batters for the third straight game while racking up a whopping 25 swinging strikes -- the second time in only six starts that he has reached that mark this season. Despite missing most of the season with a shoulder injury, deGrom remains among the league's elite pitchers, and he's posted dominant numbers with a 1.98 ERA, 0.55 WHIP and 55:3 K:BB through 36.1 innings thus far.