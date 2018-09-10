Mets' Jacob deGrom: Game postponed

DeGrom will not start Monday against the Marlins as the game has been postponed.

The Mets' rotation adjustments have not yet been announced, but it's safe to assume that deGrom will pitch Tuesday, bumping Jason Vargas back to pitch one half of Wednesday's doubleheader. DeGrom should be able to keep his two-start week this week, with the second start coming Sunday against the Red Sox rather than Saturday, but the cancellation will most likely cost him one start over the rest of the season, as a typical rest schedule will now result in him being on short rest for the final game of the year.