Mets' Jacob deGrom: Gem gets wasted Wednesday
DeGrom didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Marlins, scattering four hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out eight.
He also hit a couple of batters, but otherwise deGrom was sharp all night, throwing 70 of 109 pitches for strikes only to see Jeurys Familia blow the save in the ninth inning to deny him his fifth win of the season. The right-hander will take an NL-leading 1.54 ERA into his next outing Monday as part of a doubleheader in Atlanta.
