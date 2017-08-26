Mets' Jacob deGrom: Gets back on track in Friday victory

DeGrom (14-7) allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 over 7 .2 innings to earn the win Friday against the Nationals.

DeGrom held the National scoreless until allowing a run in the eighth inning, but he left the contest with a two-run lead that the bullpen was able to protect. After allowing five runs in two consecutive starts, he was able to get back on track against his division rivals. It's likely that his poor outings were merely a hiccup, and he should be able to finish the season on a strong note and help fantasy managers down the stretch. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Reds.