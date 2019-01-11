Mets' Jacob deGrom: Gets big raise from Mets
DeGrom and the Mets agreed to a one-year, $17 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
The deal represents a record raise for an arbitration-eligible player after DeGrom earned just $7.4 million last season, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, beating the record set by Mookie Betts just hours earlier. It's hard to argue the deal is anything less than what DeGrom deserves after winning the NL Cy Young by posting a 1.70 ERA, striking out 32.2 percent of batters while walking just 5.5 percent.
