Mets' Jacob deGrom: Gets long-term extension

DeGrom and the Mets agreed Tuesday on a five-year, $137.5 million contract extension, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

DeGrom becomes the latest top-flight ace to secure an extension within the past week, joining Boston's Chris Sale (five years, $145 million) and Houston's Justin Verlander (two years, $66 million). According to Passan, deGrom's contract includes an opt-out clause after the 2022 season and a club option for 2024, potentially keeping him under club control for up to six more years. DeGrom will look to build on his Cy Young-winning campaign from a season ago when he takes the hill for the Mets' Opening Day game Thursday in Washington.

More News
Our Latest Stories