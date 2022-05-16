DeGrom (shoulder) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, his third since the beginning of April, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The 33-year-old resumed playing catch just over a week ago and will now receive another MRI three weeks after his most recent round of imaging. DeGrom is still working his way back from a stress reaction on his scapula which has sidelined him the entire season to this point, but Monday's MRI will provide a useful update on where he's at in his recovery. The right-hander is currently expected to return around mid-to-late July, though the results from the imaging will bring more clarity to his timetable.