DeGrom will get an extra day of rest and will start Tuesday against the Cardinals, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

DeGrom should still be able to make two starts next week, as he'll be lined up to face the Diamondbacks on Sunday. He's gotten extra rest twice already this season, and the setup appears to be working, as he owns a remarkable 0.51 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 59:4 K:BB through five starts.