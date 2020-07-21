DeGrom (back) felt good after a side session Tuesday and is considered fully ready to go for Friday's Opening Day start against Atlanta, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

DeGrom has battled back soreness over the past week, causing him to cut an intrasquad appearance short last Tuesday after just one inning. An MRI revealed no significant issues, and he's continued to feel fine following multiple bullpen sessions as well as another simulated game, so there's little reason to doubt his health heading into Friday's contest. He's unlikely to reach the 100-pitch threshold in his season debut, however, as he threw just 60 pitches in his final simulated game Sunday.