Mets' Jacob deGrom: Headed for DL, Monday start scrapped
DeGrom (elbow) will no longer start Monday against Cincinnati, and the team is expected to place him on the DL, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
DeGrom had originally planned to pitch through what was diagnosed as a hyperextended left elbow, but the team will instead take a more cautious approach. Nothing has necessarily changed about his outlook, as deGrom is only expected to miss one start during his time on the disabled list. The plan is for deGrom to toss a bullpen session Tuesday, and if all goes well, the right-hander will be cleared to return next Sunday against the Phillies. It's unclear at this time who will start Monday in his stead, though it could be bullpen-heavy with a team day off Thursday.
