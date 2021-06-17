DeGrom is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his sore right shoulder Thursday, but he said after exiting his start in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Cubs that he's "confident that this is nothing [serious]," Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

In what's becoming a recurring theme, the two-time Cy Young winner once again had another brilliant start cut short due to injury. He struck out eight over three perfect frames and plated a run on a base hit before the shoulder issue resulted in him being pulled in favor of long reliever Sean Reid-Foley. While deGrom expressed frustration about his latest health-related setback, he believes that like the flexor tendinitis and right side tightness he dealt with earlier this season, his shoulder issue is also a minor concern. Tests conducted after Wednesday's game already indicated his throwing shoulder had no decline in strength compared to his left shoulder, leaving deGrom is hopeful that the MRI will reveal no red flags. DeGrom tentatively lines up to make his next start in one of the Mets' doubleheader games versus Atlanta on June 21.