Mets' Jacob deGrom: Heading to IL

DeGrom (elbow) will be placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

DeGrom is set to undergo an MRI on Friday, but the Mets will act with caution here by placing their ace on the injured list due to "mild soreness." As a result, he's been scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Cardinals. DeGrom will be available to return Apr. 26 against the Brewers if his imaging results bring good news.