DeGrom (flexor tendonitis) is hopeful that he will make his next start, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

He has dealt with elbow issues before without missing much time, and he said his level of concern with this current injury is "not too high". He had been feeling it all week but felt great ahead of Friday's start against the Padres, and indeed he was nearly flawless over six shutout innings prior to exiting with the injury. Trainers apparently did several ligament tests on his elbow and everything checked out OK. If he doesn't end up missing any time, deGrom lines up to start Wednesday at home against the Cubs.