DeGrom (hamstring) believes he'll be fine to make his final two starts of the regular season, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old was lifted after two innings Wednesday due to a hamstring spasm, an issue that apparently cropped up during his previous start, though he didn't inform the team at the time. DeGrom's next turn through the rotation lines up for Monday against Tampa Bay, and he appears likely to take the mound again barring a setback.