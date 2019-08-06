Mets' Jacob deGrom: Improves to 7-7

DeGrom (7-7) allowed two runs on five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts across seven innings while earning a victory in the first game of a doubleheader against the Marlins on Monday.

This broke a streak of deGrom allowing zero or one run in four straight starts, but still, he owns a 1.09 ERA in his last five outings. DeGrom may only have a .500 record, but the rest of his numbers are stellar as well -- 1.07 WHIP, .222 batting average against and 182 strikeouts in 143 innings. He will pitch again Sunday at home against the Nationals.