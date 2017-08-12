Mets' Jacob deGrom: In line to start Tuesday
DeGrom (triceps) will make his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Yankees, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
DeGrom was able to throw a side session with no issues Saturday, confirming the stud right-hander won't need to be skipped in the rotation. The 29-year-old, who has compiled an impressive 3.21 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 151 innings this season, will look to keep things rolling against the Mets' crosstown rivals.
