DeGrom struck out seven Astros over three perfect innings Thursday while topping out at 101 mph with his fastball, Anthony Rieber of Newsday reports.

Spring radar gun readings aren't exactly reliable, but deGrom may as well have been hitting 120 mph for all the success Houston hitters had at the plate. The right-hander is lined up to take the mound for the Mets on Opening Day as he looks to capture his third Cy Young Award in four years, and Thursday's performance won't do anything to discourage fantasy GMs from selecting him early in the first round.