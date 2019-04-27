Mets' Jacob deGrom: Knocked around by Milwaukee
DeGrom (2-3) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven over four innings. He took the loss Friday night against the Brewers.
To put it simply, deGrom just didn't have it in Friday's outing. To top things off, his night began with a three-hour rain delay, which certainly didn't help his cause. DeGrom really struggled to locate his pitches throughout the contest, resulting in an early 5-0 deficit. The reigning NL Cy Young winner surrendered all five of his runs in the fifth inning. Following a brief trip to the injured list due to an elbow issue, deGrom still doesn't quite look like himself.
