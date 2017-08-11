Mets' Jacob deGrom: Leaves after being hit by line drive

DeGrom exited Thursday's start against the Phillies after being struck on the side by a comebacker, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

The Mets' ace had been cruising prior to his exit Thursday, fanning nine batters without a single walk over 6.2 scoreless innings. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com deGrom was hit by a 99 mile-per-hour line drive off the bat of Philadelphia's Nick Williams. Whether this will affect deGrom's availability for his next start remains to be seen, but there figures to be more updates on his status before the weekend.