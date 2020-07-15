site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Leaves after one inning
DeGrom left Tuesday's intrasquad scrimmage after just one inning, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
So far no reason has been given for deGrom's early departure. He was scheduled to pitch three-to-four innings after pitching three innings in his last outing.
