Mets' Jacob deGrom: Leaves with apparent hip injury

DeGrom was removed from Saturday's start against the Diamondbacks with an apparent hip injury, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

DeGrom was visited by an athletic trainer during the seventh inning and initially stayed in the game, but exited accompanied by said trainer after giving up a double to the next hitter. The 30-year-old allowed one run on five hits across 6.2 innings and had seven strikeouts with one walk. The specifics and severity of the injury are not yet known.