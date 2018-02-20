Mets' Jacob deGrom: Leaving camp for birth of child
DeGrom left Mets camp Tuesday to be with his wife for the impending birth of the couple's second child, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander is expected to rejoin the Mets on Saturday after taking a few days to spend time with family. Given deGrom's importance to the Mets' rotation, it's unlikely that manager Mickey Callaway was planning on using him extensively early in the Grapefruit League schedule, so leaving the team for a brief spell probably won't put the pitcher too far behind the rest of his rotation mates.
