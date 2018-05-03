Mets' Jacob deGrom: Lifted prematurely Wednesday

DeGrom was prematurely lifted from Wednesday's game against the Braves, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

DeGrom had tossed four shutout innings prior to heading into the clubhouse with a trainer, so something appears to be up with the 29-year-old. Consider him day-to-day for now. Paul Sewald enter the game in his place.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories