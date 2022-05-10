The Mets transferred deGrom (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is expected to remain out through the All-Star break, according to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

New York has been deliberately evasive about offering up a timeline for deGrom's return since he was diagnosed April 1 with a stress reaction of his right scapula. At the time, deGrom was scheduled to be shut down from throwing for four weeks, but more than five weeks later, he has yet to resume an on-field baseball activities. The Mets haven't suggested that deGrom has hit a snag in his recovery, as he's simply not far along in the rehab process at this stage for the club to have any confidence that he would miss fewer than 60 days. He'll technically be eligible to come off the IL in early June, but Thosar suggests deGrom's return date will likely trend closer to mid-to-late July. A more definitive target for deGrom's return should come into focus as he makes his way through a throwing program, but it's still unclear when he'll even be ready to resume playing catch.