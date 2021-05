DeGrom (side) threw a bullpen session Sunday and is expected to rejoin the starting rotation Tuesday against the Rockies, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

The 32-year-old made a rehab start with Low-A St. Lucie on Thursday, and it appears he won't require another start in the minors before returning from the shelf. Things won't be official until deGrom is actually activated from the injured list, but he's on track to retake the mound Tuesday for the Mets.