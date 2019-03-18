Mets' Jacob deGrom: Looks sharp in return

DeGrom (illness) allowed one run on seven hits while striking out 12 across 6.1 innings of work in Monday's intrasquad game, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

DeGrom looked unbothered by the illness that forced him to push his start back by a day. The right-hander fired 96 pitches and issued no free passes. DeGrom is scheduled for one last abbreviated spring outing before getting the ball against the Nationals on Opening Day (March 28).

