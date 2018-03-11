Mets' Jacob deGrom: Makes spring debut Sunday

DeGrom (back) made his spring debut Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk over 2.2 innings against the Astros, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

While deGrom was knocked for two runs, after the game he said that his back feels fine that he hasn't dealt with any lingering pain since reporting to camp. During his outing he was able to log four strikeouts and threw a total of 47 pitches, with 28 being strikes. Although it remains unlikely that he'll be the Mets' Opening Day starter, the club doesn't seem to think that he'll be unavailable for an extended period of time when the season begins. Additional information regarding deGrom's availability should surface as he sees more time during New York's remaining Grapefruit League outings.