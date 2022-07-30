DeGrom (shoulder) will start Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

DeGrom made four starts during his recent rehab assignment, and he posted a 2.84 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in 12.2 innings. While he gave up four runs in four innings during Wednesday's outing, he felt good afterward and will make his 2022 debut Tuesday on an extra day of rest. The right-hander threw 67 pitches during his most recent start, so it's possible that he'll have his workload monitored during Tuesday's matchup in Washington.