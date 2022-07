DeGrom (shoulder) will require at least one more rehab start prior to rejoining the Mets' rotation, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

DeGrom tossed 60 pitches over five innings during a simulated game Thursday, but the team apparently doesn't yet consider him ready to return. The right-hander will be sidelined for at least one more turn through the rotation but should be in the mix to rejoin the team after that. Prior to his rehab start next week, deGrom will work out at Citi Field on Sunday.