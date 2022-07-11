DeGrom (shoulder) is scheduled to make a rehab start at Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

DeGrom was targeting Wednesday or Thursday for his third rehab start, and the team will ultimately choose the latter option so he has an additional day to rest before pitching for the Triple-A club. He's expected to throw at least 50 pitches during Thursday's outing, and it's not yet clear whether he'll make a fourth rehab start or whether his next appearance after Thursday will be with the major-league club.