Mets' Jacob deGrom: May forgo MRI

Manager Mickey Callaway said that deGrom (elbow) may not require the MRI that the right-hander was slated to undergo Monday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

The update comes after deGrom was spotted playing catch on the outfield prior to the Mets' game Saturday against the Cardinals. The right-hander was expected to be shut down from throwing until he had the MRI, but the Mets' team doctors apparently signed off on the ace taking part in some light activity. That development offers optimism that even if deGrom ends up receiving the MRI, any scans may just be precautionary more than anything else. He remains on the 10-day injured list and won't be eligible to return until April 26, but it's still unclear if he'll be on track for activation in the minimum amount of time.