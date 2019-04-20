Mets' Jacob deGrom: May return next weekend

The Mets are hopeful deGrom (elbow) will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list next weekend to make a start in the team's three-game series with the Brewers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

DeGrom's outlook seems to have taken a major turn for the better in the last 24 hours. It was reported a day ago that deGrom would receive an MRI on Monday after his elbow acted up in a throwing session, but the Mets are now considering cancelling those exams. DeGrom was cleared to play catch in the outfield Saturday and relayed that he felt completely normal during the workout, according to Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports. Assuming the Mets concur with deGrom's self-assessment, he may just receive a routine evaluation from team doctors when the Mets return to New York on Monday, rather than undergoing the MRI. If nothing concerning is detected at that time, deGrom could get the green light for a bullpen session a couple days later before his availability for the Milwaukee series is determined.