Mets' Jacob deGrom: Move to DL official

DeGrom (elbow) has been placed on the 10-day DL retroactive to May 3.

DeGrom was originally scheduled to start Monday despite leaving his last start with a hyperextended elbow in his non-throwing arm, but the Mets doubled back and decided to exercise a little more caution with this decision. They'll instead roll with P.J. Conlon on Monday, with deGrom scheduled to make his return when first eligible next Sunday against the Phillies. He'll have to make it through a bullpen session unscathed before that becomes official.