Mets' Jacob deGrom: Move to DL official
DeGrom (elbow) has been placed on the 10-day DL retroactive to May 3.
DeGrom was originally scheduled to start Monday despite leaving his last start with a hyperextended elbow in his non-throwing arm, but the Mets doubled back and decided to exercise a little more caution with this decision. They'll instead roll with P.J. Conlon on Monday, with deGrom scheduled to make his return when first eligible next Sunday against the Phillies. He'll have to make it through a bullpen session unscathed before that becomes official.
More News
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Headed for DL, Monday start scrapped•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Will start Monday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: MRI reveals no damage; could start Monday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Exits with hyperextended elbow•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Lifted prematurely Wednesday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Dominates in win over Padres•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....