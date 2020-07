DeGrom's MRI on his back Wednesday didn't show anything concerning, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

DeGrom left Tuesday's intrasquad matchup after one inning since he was experiencing back tightness, but his MRI shows that he appears to have avoided anything too serious. The Mets consider him day-to-day, but he could face some slight limitations even if he's ready to play by Opening Day, which is scheduled for July 24.