DeGrom (shoulder) underwent an MRI on Thursday that revealed no structural damage, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
DeGrom is slated to receive a second opinion out of an abundance of caution, but his first visit with a doctor Thursday brought encouraging results. The 32-year-old exited Wednesday's win over the Cubs with right shoulder soreness, though he's remained confident the issue isn't serious. While the second opinion could help determine the extent of the issue, deGrom still tentatively lines up to start one of the two games in Monday's doubleheader against Atlanta, if he continues to receive positive news.