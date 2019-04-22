Mets' Jacob deGrom: MRI comes back clean

DeGrom underwent an MRI on his sore elbow Monday which came back clean, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

DeGrom had been expected to forgo an MRI but ended up getting one anyway. The test confirmed that he's in good shape, and reports earlier in the day suggested that he could return from the injured list when first eligible Friday against the Brewers, though the Mets have yet to officially confirm their plans.

