Mets' Jacob deGrom: MRI reveals no damage; could start Monday
DeGrom's MRI revealed no ligament or structural damage in his arm or elbow and he will play catch Friday in the hopes of making his next scheduled start against the Reds on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
DeGrom was lifted from Wednesday's start with a hyperextended right elbow after throwing four scoreless innings versus the Braves. Fortunately, it appears as though the right-hander received a batch of good news and avoided any serious injury. The Mets released a statement saying that deGrom "will be monitored for soreness and other possible symptoms" so consider him day-to-day ahead of Monday's projected outing. Manager Mickey Callaway further explained that the culprit seemed to be an inflamed muscle that was irritated during deGrom's at-bat in the third inning, according to David Lennon of Newsday. Prior to the Mets' press conference Thursday morning, the New York Daily News reported that deGrom was expected to miss "at least four starts" as a result of the injury. Further details on his status for Monday's start should surface after he plays catch Friday.
