The MRI deGrom (shoulder) underwent Monday revealed "continued healing in the scapula." He's scheduled to continue building distance and velocity during his throwing program, but he remains without a definitive timetable for making his 2022 debut.

The news is definitely what the Mets wanted to hear, but that doesn't mean deGrom's return is anything close to imminent. He still has to go through a full spring training buildup process, though he's at least been throwing in a limited capacity recently.