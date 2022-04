An MRI on Monday showed deGrom (shoulder) had "considerable healing of the stress reaction on his scapula," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. He's been cleared for "loading and strengthening of the shoulder."

The team's release mentioned nothing about when the right-hander might return to throwing, but he is moving in the right direction. DeGrom is set to undergo another MRI in approximately three weeks to determine the next steps in his rehab.