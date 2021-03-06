DeGrom has been named the Opening Day starter for the Mets, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Manager Luis Rojas' announcement Saturday came as little surprise, as deGrom is considered one of the top pitchers in the game heading into the 2021 season. The 32-year-old's Opening Day start in 2021 will mark the third consecutive year in which deGrom has started the first game of the season for the Mets. The right-hander posted a 2.38 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 104:18 K:BB over 68 innings across 12 starts in 2020.